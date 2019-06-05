Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.00% to Rs 0.03 croreAar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.58% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.10 -70 0.302.08 -86 OPM %0-210.00 -20.000.96 - PBDT0.02-0.21 LP 0.080.04 100 PBT0.02-0.21 LP 0.080.04 100 NP0-0.22 100 0.060.03 100
