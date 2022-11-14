Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Aarcon Facilities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.120.0750.0042.860.060.030.060.030.060.03

