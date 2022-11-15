JUST IN
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 25.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.36% to Rs 76.26 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 25.35% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.36% to Rs 76.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.26134.65 -43 OPM %5.612.54 -PBDT2.753.62 -24 PBT2.333.12 -25 NP2.122.84 -25

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

