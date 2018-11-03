Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 23.52% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 347.41 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs declined 23.52% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 347.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 319.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales347.41319.27 9 OPM %13.5316.46 -PBDT37.3644.60 -16 PBT26.7334.54 -23 NP18.0523.60 -24
