Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 37.06% to Rs 36.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 663.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 634.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.663.96634.8010.6414.1862.3091.2949.6878.6936.6958.29

