Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 663.96 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 37.06% to Rs 36.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 663.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 634.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales663.96634.80 5 OPM %10.6414.18 -PBDT62.3091.29 -32 PBT49.6878.69 -37 NP36.6958.29 -37

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

