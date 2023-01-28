Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 663.96 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs declined 37.06% to Rs 36.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 663.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 634.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales663.96634.80 5 OPM %10.6414.18 -PBDT62.3091.29 -32 PBT49.6878.69 -37 NP36.6958.29 -37
