Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 46.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 46.93% to Rs 124.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 1211.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1029.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.31% to Rs 469.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 316.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 4857.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3699.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

