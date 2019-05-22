JUST IN
Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 46.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 1211.44 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 46.93% to Rs 124.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 1211.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1029.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.31% to Rs 469.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 316.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 4857.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3699.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1211.441029.39 18 4857.593699.31 31 OPM %19.5617.51 -18.8117.75 - PBDT196.40144.99 35 737.38528.12 40 PBT153.95108.11 42 577.75392.35 47 NP124.4584.70 47 469.30316.44 48

