Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 47.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 1268.15 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries rose 47.08% to Rs 132.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 90.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 1268.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 990.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1268.15990.22 28 OPM %19.4717.96 -PBDT204.76144.89 41 PBT164.15110.69 48 NP132.6590.19 47
