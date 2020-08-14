JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A & M Febcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Aarvi Encon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 48.43 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 48.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.4347.27 2 OPM %6.150.59 -PBDT3.350.04 8275 PBT3.08-0.26 LP NP2.85-0.26 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU