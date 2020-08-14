Aarvi Encon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter
GTL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Man Infraconstruction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter
5Paisa Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 48.43 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 48.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.4347.27 2 OPM %6.150.59 -PBDT3.350.04 8275 PBT3.08-0.26 LP NP2.85-0.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU