Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 2121.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1176.22% to Rs 41.86 crore

Net profit of Aashrit Capital rose 2121.21% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1176.22% to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.863.2859.0139.0226.151.2224.740.9521.990.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)