Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 2121.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1176.22% to Rs 41.86 croreNet profit of Aashrit Capital rose 2121.21% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1176.22% to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.863.28 1176 OPM %59.0139.02 -PBDT26.151.22 2043 PBT24.740.95 2504 NP21.990.99 2121
