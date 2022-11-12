JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 2121.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1176.22% to Rs 41.86 crore

Net profit of Aashrit Capital rose 2121.21% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1176.22% to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.863.28 1176 OPM %59.0139.02 -PBDT26.151.22 2043 PBT24.740.95 2504 NP21.990.99 2121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU