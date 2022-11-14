Aayush Food And Herbs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9700.00% to Rs 1.96 croreNet Loss of Aayush Food And Herbs reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9700.00% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.960.02 9700 OPM %-12.76-2100.00 -PBDT-0.21-0.27 22 PBT-0.22-0.28 21 NP-0.14-0.28 50
