ABans Enterprises standalone net profit rises 2600.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 190.53% to Rs 18.71 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises rose 2600.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 190.53% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales18.716.44 191 OPM %3.900.31 -PBDT0.730.03 2333 PBT0.730.03 2333 NP0.540.02 2600
