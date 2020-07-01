JUST IN
ABans Enterprises standalone net profit rises 38.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.09% to Rs 13.73 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises rose 38.24% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.09% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.11% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 152.36% to Rs 331.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.7337.20 -63 331.57131.39 152 OPM %-1.821.51 --0.671.55 - PBDT0.660.57 16 1.462.02 -28 PBT0.660.57 16 1.462.02 -28 NP0.470.34 38 1.071.41 -24

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:36 IST

