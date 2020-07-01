ABans Enterprises standalone net profit rises 38.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ABans Enterprises standalone net profit declines 26.19% in the December 2019 quarter
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7806.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 416.18 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Aban Offshore Ltd Spurts 4.96%
Aban Offshore Ltd Surges 5%, S&P BSE Energy index Gains 1.19%
-
Sales decline 63.09% to Rs 13.73 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises rose 38.24% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.09% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.11% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 152.36% to Rs 331.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.7337.20 -63 331.57131.39 152 OPM %-1.821.51 --0.671.55 - PBDT0.660.57 16 1.462.02 -28 PBT0.660.57 16 1.462.02 -28 NP0.470.34 38 1.071.41 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU