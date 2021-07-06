ABB India appoints Kiran Dutta as President of its Electrification Business

-
ALSO READ
APSEZ, Tata Communications, AU Small Finance Bank in focus
ABB India launches new range of circuit breakers for electrical retail market
HCL Technologies engages in multi-year contract with Hitachi ABB Power Grids
ABB Power receives Rs 124 cr order from BALCO
APSEZ-led consortium to develop container terminal in Sri Lanka
-
ABB India has appointed Kiran Dutta as President of its Electrification business. He will lead the ABB Electrification business for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
He will be responsible for growing market coverage and channel penetration and working closely with the broader Electrification Regional Global Markets organization of Asia Pacific & India. Kiran Dutt joined ABB in 2004 and has over 25 years' experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU