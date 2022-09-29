Abbott India Ltd spurts 4.23%, up for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 18906.8, up 4.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% slide in NIFTY and a 10.96% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18906.8, up 4.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16854.3. The Sensex is at 56483.94, down 0.2%. Abbott India Ltd has gained around 0.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12705.4, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48364 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20819 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 18957.3, up 4.51% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is down 7.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% slide in NIFTY and a 10.96% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 47.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

