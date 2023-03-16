Abbott India Ltd up for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20650, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.07% slide in NIFTY and a 13.42% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 20800, up 1.5% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.07% slide in NIFTY and a 13.42% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 46.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

