ABC Gas (International) standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 45.07% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of ABC Gas (International) declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.07% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.390.71 -45 OPM %-10.26-2.82 -PBDT0.080.07 14 PBT0.070.06 17 NP0.060.07 -14
