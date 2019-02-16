ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 58.70% to Rs 45.15 croreNet profit of ABC India reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 58.70% to Rs 45.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales45.1528.45 59 OPM %5.96-5.10 -PBDT1.72-2.31 LP PBT1.50-2.66 LP NP1.19-2.25 LP
