ABC India spurts after bagging order from Bhel

ABC India was up 10.36% to Rs 60.70 at 12:52 IST on the BSE after the company said it received a Rs 137.70 crore order from Bharat Heavy Electricals.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 28 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 285.33 points, or 0.72% to 39,679.97.

On the BSE, 13,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 706 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 63.50 and a low of Rs 58 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 86.45 on 7 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 44.05 on 1 October 2018.

The order is for multimodal transportation of export project cargo from Chennai port to MSTPP Rampal project site in Bangladesh.

ABC India reported net profit of Rs 3.50 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales rose 116.4% to Rs 63.78 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

ABC India's business segments include infrastructure logistics, transportation, freight forwarding & logistics and warehousing.

