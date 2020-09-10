Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 62.07% in the June 2020 quarter
Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit rises 28.62% in the June 2020 quarter
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Abhijit Trading Company remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.16 -75 OPM %75.0050.00 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.080.08 0 NP0.080.08 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU