Abhinav Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 0.88 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.54% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.880.79 11 4.253.40 25 OPM %25.0091.14 -51.5393.24 - PBDT0.15-0.05 LP 1.173.15 -63 PBT0.15-0.05 LP 1.163.14 -63 NP0.03-0.04 LP 1.032.61 -61
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
