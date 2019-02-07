Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 74.47% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 74.47% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.960.84 14 OPM %93.7590.48 -PBDT0.592.19 -73 PBT0.592.19 -73 NP0.481.88 -74
