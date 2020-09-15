Abhishek Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.13% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Abhishek Corporation reported to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.13% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.073.74 -98 OPM %-457.147.49 -PBDT-0.32-33.62 99 PBT-5.20-38.50 86 NP-5.20-38.50 86
