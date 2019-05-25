JUST IN
ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 13.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 14.51 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 13.62% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.20% to Rs 15.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 55.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.5111.97 21 55.0560.58 -9 OPM %26.1219.47 -36.3530.79 - PBDT4.712.88 64 23.9520.75 15 PBT4.352.44 78 22.5119.16 17 NP2.983.45 -14 15.7814.45 9

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:55 IST

