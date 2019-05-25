ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 13.62% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit rises 52.40% in the December 2018 quarter
Why googling 'idiot' brings up Trump photos, Congresswoman asks Pichai
Maisie Williams to star in thriller 'The Owners'
Govt critic Caputova wins Slovak presidency
Google officially brings podcasts to Search results
-
Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 14.51 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 13.62% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.20% to Rs 15.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 55.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.5111.97 21 55.0560.58 -9 OPM %26.1219.47 -36.3530.79 - PBDT4.712.88 64 23.9520.75 15 PBT4.352.44 78 22.5119.16 17 NP2.983.45 -14 15.7814.45 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU