ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 13.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 14.51 crore

Net profit of declined 13.62% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.20% to Rs 15.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 55.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

14.5111.9755.0560.5826.1219.4736.3530.794.712.8823.9520.754.352.4422.5119.162.983.4515.7814.45

