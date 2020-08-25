ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit rises 207.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.13% to Rs 15.30 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 207.96% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.13% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.3010.4744.3120.068.513.048.222.766.192.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)