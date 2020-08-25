ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit rises 207.96% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 46.13% to Rs 15.30 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 207.96% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.13% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.3010.47 46 OPM %44.3120.06 -PBDT8.513.04 180 PBT8.222.76 198 NP6.192.01 208
