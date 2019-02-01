ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit rises 52.40% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.95% to Rs 13.48 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 52.40% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.4814.97 -10 OPM %37.6127.99 -PBDT6.134.61 33 PBT5.784.22 37 NP4.132.71 52
