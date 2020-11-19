ACC to divest unit to Ghadiya Group for Rs 20 cr

The cement major has divested its non-operational wholly-owned subsidiary, National Limestone Company, to N.G. Ghadiya Group.ACC executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with N.G. Ghadiya Group on 18 November 2020. The transaction is expected to close in next four weeks from signing of the SPA. ACC has received a consideration of Rs 20 crore from the disposal.
N.G. Ghadiya Group is engaged in the business of construction and mining.
Shares of ACC fell 0.21% to Rs 1,681.15 on BSE.
The cement major's consolidated net profit jumped 20.3% to Rs 363.85 crore on 0.1% rise in net sales to Rs 3,467.50 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.
ACC, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU