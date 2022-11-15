Accel consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 34.49 croreNet profit of Accel rose 56.06% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 34.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.4927.81 24 OPM %13.1111.87 -PBDT3.102.53 23 PBT1.250.73 71 NP1.030.66 56
