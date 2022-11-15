JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Accel consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 34.49 crore

Net profit of Accel rose 56.06% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 34.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.4927.81 24 OPM %13.1111.87 -PBDT3.102.53 23 PBT1.250.73 71 NP1.030.66 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU