Accel consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 34.49 crore

Net profit of Accel rose 56.06% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 34.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.4927.8113.1111.873.102.531.250.731.030.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)