Accel standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel allots 27,543 equity shares on conversion of FCCBs
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Benchmarks drift lower in early trade; breadth negative
GMR to divest its stake in Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
-
Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 34.22 croreNet profit of Accel rose 16.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 34.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.2227.75 23 OPM %13.6213.05 -PBDT2.972.48 20 PBT1.190.88 35 NP0.910.78 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU