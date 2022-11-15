Accel standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 34.22 crore

Net profit of Accel rose 16.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 34.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.2227.7513.6213.052.972.481.190.880.910.78

