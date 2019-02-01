JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Accelya Kale Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 107.75 crore

Net profit of Accelya Kale Solutions rose 35.70% to Rs 30.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 107.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales107.7591.95 17 OPM %39.6238.23 -PBDT49.9141.00 22 PBT45.7037.38 22 NP30.2622.30 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements