Accelya Kale Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 107.75 croreNet profit of Accelya Kale Solutions rose 35.70% to Rs 30.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 107.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales107.7591.95 17 OPM %39.6238.23 -PBDT49.9141.00 22 PBT45.7037.38 22 NP30.2622.30 36
