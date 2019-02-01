Accelya Kale Solutions standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 92.99 croreNet profit of Accelya Kale Solutions declined 18.18% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 92.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales92.9982.59 13 OPM %41.8039.48 -PBDT45.9651.21 -10 PBT41.7647.59 -12 NP27.0033.00 -18
