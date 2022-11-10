Accuvant Advisory Services standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Accuvant Advisory Services declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.10 -100 OPM %050.00 -PBDT0.080.11 -27 PBT0.080.11 -27 NP0.080.11 -27
