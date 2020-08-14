Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 1.87 croreNet profit of Ace Software Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.871.75 7 OPM %-4.28-57.14 -PBDT0.09-0.82 LP PBT-0.07-0.98 93 NP0.01-0.61 LP
