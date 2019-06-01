ACI Infocom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1466.67% to Rs 2.82 croreNet profit of ACI Infocom reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1466.67% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.820.18 1467 3.993.66 9 OPM %-2.48-38.89 --13.53-7.65 - PBDT0.060 0 0.010.31 -97 PBT0.060 0 0.010.31 -97 NP0.06-0.05 LP 0.010.16 -94
