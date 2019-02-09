JUST IN
ACI Infocom standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 97.83% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of ACI Infocom declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 97.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.46 -98 OPM %-800.00-15.22 -PBDT0.050.11 -55 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.050.08 -38

