Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 37.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 37.31% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.0533.338.077.561.261.500.560.930.420.67

