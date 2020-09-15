Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 37.31% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 24.05 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries declined 37.31% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.0533.33 -28 OPM %8.077.56 -PBDT1.261.50 -16 PBT0.560.93 -40 NP0.420.67 -37
