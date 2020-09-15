JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Master Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 37.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 37.31% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.0533.33 -28 OPM %8.077.56 -PBDT1.261.50 -16 PBT0.560.93 -40 NP0.420.67 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU