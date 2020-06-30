Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 38.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the December 2019 quarter
Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.90% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 15.35% to Rs 41.85 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries declined 38.36% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.35% to Rs 41.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.62% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 161.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.8549.44 -15 161.89162.71 -1 OPM %8.865.50 -6.954.96 - PBDT2.032.75 -26 8.098.17 -1 PBT1.362.13 -36 5.615.90 -5 NP0.981.59 -38 4.374.68 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU