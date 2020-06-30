Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 38.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.35% to Rs 41.85 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 38.36% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.35% to Rs 41.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.62% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 161.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

