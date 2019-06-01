Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 26.19% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 49.44 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries rose 26.19% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 49.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.58% to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 162.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales49.4443.06 15 162.71152.07 7 OPM %5.507.18 -4.965.02 - PBDT2.752.22 24 8.176.44 27 PBT2.131.56 37 5.904.18 41 NP1.591.26 26 4.682.97 58
