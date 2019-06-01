Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 26.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 49.44 crore

Net profit of rose 26.19% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 49.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.58% to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 162.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

49.4443.06162.71152.075.507.184.965.022.752.228.176.442.131.565.904.181.591.264.682.97

