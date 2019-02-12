Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 40.19 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 40.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1935.60 13 OPM %-0.605.62 -PBDT1.961.56 26 PBT1.401.01 39 NP0.980.70 40

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019.

