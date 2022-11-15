Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 111.59% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Acme Resources declined 66.53% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 111.59% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.460.69 112 OPM %99.32352.17 -PBDT1.402.35 -40 PBT1.402.35 -40 NP0.822.45 -67
