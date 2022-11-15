JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 90.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 111.59% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources declined 66.53% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 111.59% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.460.69 112 OPM %99.32352.17 -PBDT1.402.35 -40 PBT1.402.35 -40 NP0.822.45 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU