Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Acme Resources declined 66.53% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 111.59% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.460.6999.32352.171.402.351.402.350.822.45

