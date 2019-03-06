Action Financial Services (I) consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Action Financial Services (I) standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Action Financial Services (I) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dubai, Japan sign agreement on financial tech
Israel accepted into global financial watchdog group
Anti-money laundering body gives Iran until February to complete reforms
-
Sales decline 14.63% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of Action Financial Services (I) rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.051.23 -15 OPM %19.0527.64 -PBDT0.130.11 18 PBT0.090.04 125 NP0.090.04 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU