Action Financial Services (I) standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 14.63% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Action Financial Services (I) rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.051.23 -15 OPM %20.0027.64 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.090.04 125 NP0.090.04 125

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

