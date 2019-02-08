AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 131.82% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Outcome of board meeting of AD Manum Finance
AD Manum Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the September 2018 quarter
China to exempt VAT for interest income from loans to smaller firms - finance ministry
YouTube added free, ad-supported 100 Hollywood movies
How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India (IANS Special)
-
Sales decline 45.10% to Rs 2.13 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance rose 131.82% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.10% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.133.88 -45 OPM %69.0139.69 -PBDT0.850.57 49 PBT0.760.49 55 NP1.020.44 132
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU