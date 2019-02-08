JUST IN
AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 131.82% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 45.10% to Rs 2.13 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 131.82% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.10% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.133.88 -45 OPM %69.0139.69 -PBDT0.850.57 49 PBT0.760.49 55 NP1.020.44 132

