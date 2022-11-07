AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 20.87% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 20.87% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.432.27 7 OPM %86.4251.98 -PBDT2.221.00 122 PBT2.180.96 127 NP1.391.15 21

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:12 IST

