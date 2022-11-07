AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 20.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 20.87% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.432.2786.4251.982.221.002.180.961.391.15

