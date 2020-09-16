AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 2.76 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance rose 64.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.762.56 8 OPM %90.9480.47 -PBDT1.951.42 37 PBT1.901.36 40 NP0.460.28 64
