JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 116.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 64.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.762.56 8 OPM %90.9480.47 -PBDT1.951.42 37 PBT1.901.36 40 NP0.460.28 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 15:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU