AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 64.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

