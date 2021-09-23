Adani Airport Holdings inks strategic partnership for duty free outlets

-
Adani Enterprises said that Adani Airport Holdings has signed a share subscription agreement with Flemingo Travel Retail and Mumbai Travel Retail for the purpose of strategic partnership to operate duty free outlets in airports and seaports.
Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) is the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airports business and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.
Through the strategic partnership, AAHL aims to operate duty free outlets in airports and seaports. On completion of the transaction, AAHL will subscribe to 28,49,000 equity shares, constituting 74% of share capital of Mumbai Travel Retail on fully diluted basis for an aggregate investment of Rs 2.84 crore.
Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.
AEL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 265.60 crore in Q1 June 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 65.67 crore in Q1 June 2020. Revenue from operations soared 138.90% to Rs 12,578.77 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 5,265.19 crore in Q1 FY21.
The AEL scrip rose 2.39% to currently trade at Rs 1472.55 on the BSE.
