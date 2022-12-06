Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 1.98%, rises for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 4008.4, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 138.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.23% gain in NIFTY and a 22.63% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4008.4, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18591.05. The Sensex is at 62462.64, down 0.59%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 1.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6819.75, down 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4036.9, up 2.11% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 138.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.23% gain in NIFTY and a 22.63% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 406.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

