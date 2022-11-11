Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 49.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 1459.00 croreNet profit of Adani Green Energy rose 49.00% to Rs 149.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 1459.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1288.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1459.001288.00 13 OPM %59.3659.78 -PBDT468.00273.00 71 PBT170.00109.00 56 NP149.00100.00 49
