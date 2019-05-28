JUST IN
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 38.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.15% to Rs 3082.49 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 38.69% to Rs 1285.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 926.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 3082.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3182.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.62% to Rs 3990.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3673.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 10925.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11322.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3082.493182.86 -3 10925.4411322.96 -4 OPM %66.2253.78 -60.3362.37 - PBDT2008.461624.11 24 6568.716577.68 0 PBT1652.371325.19 25 5195.235389.31 -4 NP1285.38926.77 39 3990.223673.62 9

