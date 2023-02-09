Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 95.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.83% to Rs 7764.41 crore

Net profit of Adani Power declined 95.99% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.83% to Rs 7764.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5360.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7764.415360.8818.9333.031049.55988.70211.90204.348.77218.49

