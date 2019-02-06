JUST IN
Adani Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1180.78 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 31.70% to Rs 6380.33 crore

Net Loss of Adani Power reported to Rs 1180.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1313.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.70% to Rs 6380.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4844.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6380.334844.46 32 OPM %17.0214.55 -PBDT-158.31-634.29 75 PBT-840.50-1307.24 36 NP-1180.78-1313.74 10

